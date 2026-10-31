Subjects we find interesting in school

Students have a wide range of interests in the subjects they are taught at school. This interest, if sustained, helps them to develop a love for the subjects, even beyond secondary school. OLANIYAN LUKMAN spoke to some Ibadan secondary school students about the subjects they find interesting and why. Their views.

Samson Badmus, 15 years old

The English topic I find most interesting is essay writing. I enjoy learning about it because it teaches me how to express my thoughts and ideas clearly through writing. I learned that an essay consists of three main parts: the introduction, the body, and the conclusion. The introduction presents the topic, the body explains the main points, and the conclusion summarises the essay. I also learned how to organise my ideas, use correct grammar, and arrange sentences into meaningful paragraphs. This topic has helped me improve my writing skills and build my confidence in English.

Olatunji Muheez, 13years old

The biology topic I find interesting is learning about living things and how they function. I enjoy biology because it helps me understand more about plants, animals, and the human body. Biology is the study of living organisms and their interactions with the environment. It is also about the different parts of living things, how they grow, reproduce, and survive. Biology increases my knowledge of nature and how our bodies work. It also helps me understand the importance of taking care of our health, protecting the environment, and appreciating the world around me.

Peter Akiola, 14 years old

The new topic I was taught and found interesting is Agriculture. It is interesting because it teaches about farming, growing crops, and rearing animals. I learned that agriculture provides food, raw materials, and employment opportunities for people. I also learned about the importance of soil preparation, planting, irrigation, and harvesting. Agriculture is important because it helps to feed people and contributes to the development of the economy.

Olaniyan Hassan, 12 years old

The new topic I find interesting is Computer Science because it teaches about computers, technology, and how they work. I learned that computers help us solve problems, communicate with others, store information, and perform different tasks. I also learned that computer science involves programming, software development, and problem-solving. This topic increased my interest in technology and helped me understand the importance of computers in our daily lives.

Peter Success, 14 years old

The new topic I find interesting is Economics. I found this topic interesting because it taught me how people use their resources to satisfy their needs and wants. I learned about demand and supply, production, consumption, and the importance of money. I also learned how individuals, businesses, and governments make economic decisions. This topic helped me understand how the economy works and how economics affects our daily lives. I hope to learn more about this subject in the future.

Aishat Olaniyan, 15 years old

I find Mathematics interesting because it solves problems using numbers, formulas, and calculations. I learned about addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, and algebra. I also learned that mathematics helps us develop logical thinking and problem-solving skills. Mathematics is important in our daily lives because we use it when counting money, measuring things, shopping, and calculating time.