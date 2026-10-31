Why I baked 1,000 cakes in 48 hours and gave all away — Ogundare Janet

After investing her resources, energy and emotions into the 1,000 Cakes Project 1.0, Ogundare Oluwaseun Janet, CEO Deelipcious Cakes/ Super Fast Cakes, says the initiative is only getting started. In this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, she speaks about the inspiration behind the project, the financial and emotional sacrifices involved, the rising cost of baking ingredients in Nigeria and her vision of using cakes to promote love, friendship and community spirit.

What inspired you to undertake the 1,000 Cakes Project, and what did you hope to achieve beyond the milestone itself?

Community spirit. It seems we have lost it. Everyone is so busy chasing one thing or another that we have forgotten how to slow down and care for one another.

I experienced this firsthand around this time last year when I went through a very stressful period and needed a community to stand up for me. Only a few people, very few, showed up. I began to wonder how people who do not have many friends or a strong support system would feel in such situations.

The core idea behind the 1,000 Cakes Project was to show love and kindness and remind people of the importance of friendship and community spirit. I believe we were able to achieve that, and it makes me feel fulfilled.

You started baking in 2014 and began taking it seriously in 2015. Looking back, what experiences have shaped the baker and entrepreneur you are today?

I started baking in 2014, but I became serious about it on January 1, 2015. In 2016, I created a fast cake delivery service, which I called the “Fastest Cake Delivery Service in Ibadan”. We now call it Super Fast Cakes.

Looking back, I believe my self-determination has helped me greatly. The Nigerian baking industry has its ups and downs, just like every other industry. However, I have been able to navigate its challenges because of my strong will, independent thinking and commitment to truth and honesty, no matter how difficult things become. Sometimes, this means standing alone, but these experiences have shaped me into the person I am today.

What did planning and executing the 1,000 Cakes event involve, particularly in terms of funding, ingredients, manpower and logistics?

It involved a lot. We used almost 20 bags of flour, 18 bags of sugar, 224 crates of eggs and 21 buckets of butter, alongside cooking oil, baking powder and many other ingredients.

The event was about 85 per cent self-funded. We also received support from Amel Susan International, which donated 250kg of icing sugar, and Taroona, which donated six buckets of butter and five cartons of shortening.

We had a team of about 150 people handling different aspects of the project. It was a huge undertaking that required significant financial, physical and human resources. The project took so much out of me that I am still reflecting on the decisions I made to bring it to life. However, seeing people smile and enjoy themselves made everything worthwhile.

What was the most difficult part of the project, and was there a point when you questioned whether you could pull it off?

The most difficult parts were funding and getting enough support. On the morning of the event, I sat alone, cried a little and honestly asked myself what had led me to come up with such an ambitious idea. I was so stressed that I considered calling everything off.

For this first edition, we did not receive as much financial support as we had hoped, but we received donations of ingredients, cake boards, boxes and other essential materials from our sponsors.

I am particularly grateful to the Oyo State Government, the Oyo State Youth Agency, Amel Susan International, Lafinda Scents, Fan Milk Nigeria, Natures Treats, Cake Props Ibadan, Box It Right, My City App, This Is Ibadan, Wrok Premium Water and our anonymous donors. Their contributions played a significant role in making the first edition of the 1,000 Cakes Project possible.

With the rising cost of baking ingredients and equipment in Nigeria, how did you manage the financial demands of producing 1,000 cakes while maintaining your quality standards?

We were determined not to compromise on quality. Our goal was to share love and joy, one cake at a time, and we did not want to produce cakes that people would not enjoy. We wanted people to enjoy not just the event but also the cakes, celebrating life and happiness in a genuine way.

A few weeks before the event, fuel prices increased and ingredients became more expensive. However, we had already invested so much and come too far to turn back. We had to push through despite the financial pressure and stress.

What personal sacrifices did you make to bring this project to life, and how did you manage the pressure that came with it?

My bank account balance is now just ₦4,000, so that gives you an idea of the sacrifices involved. The project took a great deal of my financial, physical, mental and emotional energy.

However, the sacrifices were not mine alone. The entire bakery and production team gave their best. Everyone contributed their strength, dedication and determination, from baking to planning and coordinating the event. The team worked with so much commitment, and I appreciate everyone who played a part in bringing the project to life.

Now that you have successfully completed the 1,000 Cakes Project, what does this milestone mean to you personally and professionally, and how would you define its success?

Personally, the project proved to me that my dreams are valid and that I can achieve what I set my mind to through determination.

Professionally, it helped me recognise my strengths, understand my capacity as a baker and discover what I am capable of achieving. I learnt a lot throughout the process, tested my limits and pushed myself beyond what I thought was possible.

Beyond the number of cakes we produced, I consider the event a success because I saw people dancing, playing games, making new friends and enjoying the sense of community we hoped to create. That was the real achievement for me.

Beyond the immediate event, what impact do you believe this milestone will have on the visibility, reputation and growth of DeeLipcious Cakes?

The event was not organised for personal gain. My intention was simply to bring smiles and joy to people and remind them of the importance of community spirit.

If the project brings recognition and greater visibility to DeeLipcious Cakes, I will be grateful. However, that was not the primary reason behind it. My greatest fulfilment comes from knowing that we were able to make people happy.

Did the project create opportunities for other people, such as aspiring bakers, staff members, suppliers or small businesses? If so, how do you hope to build on that impact?

Absolutely! We had bakers who joined the team and benefited from the experience. Content creators, photographers, cinematographers and people from different professional backgrounds also came together to contribute their skills.

The project gave them an opportunity to showcase their talents, work with others and grow both personally and professionally. It also allowed them to challenge misconceptions about Ibadan by showing the creativity, talent and collaborative spirit that exist within the city.

I believe the experience created valuable opportunities for everyone involved, and I hope we can build on this by bringing even more people together through future editions of the project.

From your experience, what are the biggest challenges facing Nigerian bakers today, and what changes would make it easier for them to build sustainable businesses?

The cost of ingredients has become extremely high. I remember when a bucket of butter cost ₦5,500 and a bag of flour cost ₦9,000. Today, they cost about ₦57,000 and ₦80,000 respectively. It is draining.

We hope the economy improves because rising costs have affected what customers can afford. Cake has increasingly become a luxury for many people, and that is sad to see.

Beyond the economy, I believe greater unity, togetherness and genuine support among bakers would help the industry grow. If we choose collaboration over competition, we can make decisions and create opportunities that benefit everyone. By working together, we can build stronger, more sustainable businesses and help the industry thrive.

Following the completion of the 1,000 Cakes Project, what are your plans for DeeLipcious Cakes, and are there other ambitious projects you hope to pursue?

The 1,000 Cakes Project is only getting started. This first edition is just the beginning.

We hope to continue bringing smiles, creating friendships, promoting community spirit, supporting people’s mental well-being and spreading joy, one cake at a time.

We intend to bring the project back, and we hope to attract more sponsors for subsequent editions so that we can expand its reach and make an even greater impact together.