Transparent election in Nigeria, anchor for democratic governance in West Africa — INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has said that a transparent and peaceful election in Nigeria remains a vital anchor for democratic governance across the West African sub-region.

Amupitan stated this on Friday in Abuja when he received the ECOWAS pre-election fact-finding mission ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The mission was led by former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Victor Bockarie Foh, and co-led by the former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS and former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Dr. Abbas Chernor Bundu.

Amupitan noted that Nigeria, as a founding member and major pillar of ECOWAS, recognises that its own democratic stability is inextricably bound to collective peace and democratic consolidation across West Africa.

He described the 2027 general elections as a pivotal milestone in Nigeria’s uninterrupted democratic journey since 1999.

“In a sub-region currently navigating complex political transitions and security challenges, a stable, transparent, and peaceful election in Nigeria remains a vital anchor for democratic governance across West Africa,” he said.

He disclosed that the country’s voter population has crossed a historic threshold, with the National Register of Voters now standing at over 103 million.

Amupitan reiterated that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2027.

He explained that the commission has already executed nine out of the 14 major statutory milestones outlined in its revised timetable.

According to him, the commission recently concluded the physical display of the Preliminary Register of Voters at Registration Areas nationwide and uploaded the register to an online portal, http://display.inecnigeria.org, for public scrutiny, claims, and objections ahead of the certification of the Final Register on December 15, 2026.

He said the commission recorded 4,800 claims and 600 complaints during the display exercise.

“Some of the complaints identified during the physical display have been confirmed during the online display. They will be sorted out before the final register is published in December,” he assured.

Addressing election technology, Amupitan confirmed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed for dual biometric accreditation, while electronic Result Management Systems—including the newly introduced eEC8A electronic verification platform—will guarantee the transparent transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He added that the commission secured approval for the Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure (CEMBSS) alongside a 150 per cent increase in state operational overheads to enhance staff welfare, emphasising that the commission maintains zero tolerance for negligence, extortion, or partisan compromise.

On election security, Amupitan stated that the commission, through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), has operationalised an intelligence-driven security framework tagged the “ICCES Tentacle” to protect 176,846 polling units and safeguard electoral personnel.

“There are cases of violence. It is a threat to the election itself,” he observed.

Amupitan welcomed the deployment of long-term and short-term ECOWAS Election Observation Missions and sought enhanced peer-learning partnerships to combat electoral disinformation and expand voter education.

He assured the ECOWAS delegation of the commission’s absolute impartiality, stressing that INEC has neither a preferred candidate nor a favoured political party.

“Our sole allegiance is to the rule of law, the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate, and the democratic progress of our nation,” he affirmed.