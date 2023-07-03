About 45 Senior Executive Course, 2023 members of study group six from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos, Plateau state are on a study tour to Niger state to look at issues such as industrialisation, energy security, climate change adaptation and mitigation in order to provide policy direction, policy advises and policy brief to the President.

The Leader of the delegation, Prof. Kyauta Bulus, disclosed this when he led members of Study Group Six from NIPSS to visit the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Usman in Minna on Monday.

The theme course of the study was ‘Industrialisation, Energy Security, Climate Change Issues, Challenges and Options for Nigeria’.

Bulus disclosed that the team was on a one-week study tour to Niger state to study how the state had been able to achieve energy security and address issues of climate change.

“As far as hydroelectric power and energy is concerned, Niger comes first on how Nigeria can have energy security and look at how other sources of energy security can be achieved.

“We want to also look at what is happening in the state in terms of industrialisation and how the state is adapting to climate change and mitigating the effect of climate change,” he said.

He added that Niger state being host to three hydropower stations must be battling with the impact of climate change, adding that the team was in the state to study how the state was doing to address these issues and proffer solutions to the Federal government.

He noted that the assignment of the team was to look at how the state has been able to address issues of energy security, climate change and industrialisation, know the best practices and proffer lasting solutions to the Federal government.

Responding, the SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said the visit of the team was timely and pledged the state government support to the team in carrying out the national assignment.

He said that the governor Umaru Bago-led administration was poised to pay serious attention to key areas such as security, education, agriculture, tourism, commerce, health, infrastructure and youth and women development.

Usman thereby urged the team to pay attention to the national assignment and get the necessary information needed, adding that the information obtained would help in repositioning the state.





