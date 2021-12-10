Students’ riot: Edo govt threatens to shut down Idogbo school

Edo State Government has threatened to shut down Idogbo Secondary School, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state following the destruction of property in the school by students during a riot.

Students of the school had last week Friday assaulted principal and teachers as well as destroyed school property during a riot, while one of the policemen attached to the school was stripped.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, issued the threat on Thursday while inspecting the affected school located in Ikpoba Okha Local Government of the state.

She disclosed that the damages done to the school was much and that the students of the school would pay for the property damage.

“What the children have done is unacceptable and we have zero tolerance for the destruction of school property in the state.

“The school is going to be shut down and the government will reorganise it. The damages done by the students could be put at a minimum of N30 million and the government will not cough out that money that should have been used for other development in schools.

“We are meeting with schools and the governor gave us one week and a task force headed by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has been set up to look at what happened and to prevent reoccurrence in any part of the state,” she said.

