Political parties to bear cost of primaries, INEC tells Reps

Latest NewsTop News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja 
I can't divulge my discussion on Electoral Bill with President Buhari, INEC Chairman tells Reps, We need assistance to fight fake news, says INEC boss, Let every vote count, Electronic transmission: INEC commends National Assembly, INEC to adopt electronic transmission of results in Anambra, INEC Chairman announces new REC, INEC restates rights, INEC targets fresh 20m voters, awareness on voter's registration, Nigeria now has polling units, 2023 elections under threat, continuous voters registration, creation of polling units, additional polling units, Bayelsa West By-election, redeem your image, governorship election, INEC, Ondo, Ondo election, INEC Ondo card readers, Edo 2020, Deregistration of political parties, Edo, Ondo, elections, INEC, electoral process, court orders, 2023 presidential election, inec chairman, yakubu, obaseki certificate, Postponement of 2019 elections, Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, yakubu resumes at INEC, INEC strategic planning committee
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

CHAIRMAN, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, on Thursday, stating that the electoral commission does not have the task of coming up with any cost for the conduct of primaries per political parties by direct method. 

Yakubu appeared before the House Committee on Appropriation, behind closed doors, following a resolution passed on a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise, Honourable Leke Abejide, over the notion that over N500 billion is required for political parties to conduct direct primaries. 

While responding to questions during a media chat after the closed-door meeting, Professor Yakubu simply said: “INEC did not come up with any cost for the conduct of primaries per political parties by direct method. 

“We have had very good discussions with the committee on the appropriation of the National Assembly pursuant to the resolution of the House and what we discussed you will not hear from me. Maybe the chairman of the committee will tell you.” 

Though he did not disclose specific details, while speaking with journalists after the meeting, chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Honourable Mukhtar Batera, quoted the INEC chairman as stating that only political parties have the responsibility of funding the primaries. 

Batera said the INEC chairman informed the committee that the responsibility of INEC regarding whether direct or indirect primaries was minimal, pointing out that political parties are mostly to bear the responsibility of conducting of primaries. 

Batera, said: “In our discussions with the INEC chairman, we wanted to know his requirements for the 2023 elections as well as cost of direct or indirect primaries. 

“On the primaries, when we discussed with him, he specifically told us the role of INEC in direct or indirect primaries which he said is just minimal. 

“He (INEC Chairman) said party primaries is the role of political parties and not INEC. 

“For direct primaries, what the INEC chairman told us is that only the political parties have the responsibility on primaries and the funding of the primaries.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

Cross River Assembly holds public hearing on Violence Prohibition Bill

Latest News

TY Danjuma a living legend, patriotic Nigerian ― Lawmaker

Latest News

Inuwa directs immediate payment of outstanding bursary, release of utility vehicle to…

Latest News

I’m not optimistic Buhari will sign Electoral Amendment Bill ― Reps member

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More