Student emerges FUT Minna overall best with 4.88 CGPA

A male student, Enebe Simon Adinoyi, from the department of Quantity Survey, School of Environmental Technology on Tuesday emerged as the overall best graduating student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna) at the 38th Founders’ Day Celebrations and the 30th Convocation Ceremonies of the university.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala, made the announcement in his remarks at the Suleimanu Kumo Convocation Square of the university.

He added that of the 3,892 graduands, 58 were graduating with First Class, 948 with Second Class Upper Division, 2,047 with Second Class Lower Division, 801 with Third Class and 38 others with pass degrees.

He stressed that the graduating students include 329 from our affiliate institutions made up of 116 from Kaduna Polytechnic and 213 students from Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe State.

Prof Bala stated further that “I have the pleasure of announcing Enebe Simon Adinoyi of the Department of Quantity Survey, School of Environmental Technology as the overall best graduating student of the university for the 2019/2020 Academic Session. He is graduating with a CGPA of 4.88.

He emphasised that in line with the university’s recent tradition, the certificates of our graduands are ready for collection immediately the convocation closes, highlighting that henceforth graduands will be able to collect students’ copies of transcripts on request.

He stressed that graduands are already undergoing their services with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Earlier, the university conferred Doctorate of Technology (Honoris Causa) on the Chancellor of the university, the Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladeyoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

In his remarks at the occasion, Oba Aladelusi expressed his profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him worthy of this national appointment, adding that the appointment exemplifies President Buhari’s unwavering commitment to national unity and cohesiveness.

Speaking further, he said, “I want to assure you Mr President that I will carry out my obligations as Chancellor of this University diligently and in accordance with the institution’s regulations governing the chancellor’s powers.”

Meanwhile, the Visitor to the university, President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajuoba, said the role of the university in the economic growth of the country cannot be overemphasized, adding that it is pivotal to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are committed to equipping the Federal University of Technology across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and these universities are supposed to teach science and service delivery,” said the president.