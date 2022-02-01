Cross River Police kicks against cultism, commences recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Police Force, Cross River State Command, has commenced its screening, in furtherance of the current ongoing Nationwide police recruitment across the country.

The exercise, which commences at the Nigerian police Officer’s Mess, Calabar, has so far, captured Abi, Akpabuyo and Akamkpa Local Government Areas. Other 15 local governments of Cross River will be screened subsequently, from Wednesday.

Addressing journalists at the recruitment centre, the state Deputy Commissioner of police, DCP Ada Uche, said the physical screening and examination was to ensure that only credible and reputably recommended recruits were qualified for the exercise as recommended by their traditional leaders, village heads and the clergy from the recruits local government of origin and communities respectively.

“The portal was open last year, and people applied. So when the computer found you worthy; that you met the requirements, like age, which is between 19 to 25 years, your name was picked. So other requirements are the height of the Individual, chest span, and thorough check of your credentials.

“That is why we have senior officers from force headquarters, to do the screening. If your height isn’t up to 1.6 upward, you will be disqualified. If you don’t have a credit pass in English and mathematics, you will be disqualified,” he reiterated.

Reacting to the case of a recruit who showed up with tattoos on his chest, the DCP said, “it is not professional for me to just throw away his file and say you are disqualified, in the police we don’t permit tattoos he will be automatically disqualified at stage two.

“So anybody found with tattoos or whatsoever is disqualified because chances of qualification for such a recruit are very slim. Anything that doesn’t make you worthy to be a police officer, we will take you away.

“Not because we hate you, but it is for you to be able to work under the sun, rain and sometimes harsh conditions as the weather may permit and still function efficiently: when you have blood pressure problems, you cannot work as an officer.

“If you cannot stand for too long, when you have bow legs you cannot stand for too long. Your legs are supposed to be straight. We are looking for strong agile officers that can do the job, and without this screening, there is no way you will see them. That is why it is called physical screening,” he noted.

Responding to questions about the exercise, the PPRO, Cross River police Command, CSP Irene Ugbo said the command had a total of 2,704 candidates for the exercise.

“We have 2,704 candidates for this screening who are in for this recruitment exercise. We are doing it on a local government basis.

“Today we have started with Abi, Akpabuyo and Akamkpa Local Government Areas, The rest will continue from tomorrow, till the 18 local governments in the state”, the PPRO stated.

He added that “from the nation, we are targeting 10,000 recruits, but from us here each local government, we are targeting 20 qualified persons; if you are not successful after this phase, you can go and try again”.