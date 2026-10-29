Stroke kills up to four in 10 Nigerian patients within 30 days, experts warn

The Nigerian Stroke Organisation (NSO) and the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences (NSNS) have warned that up to four in every 10 stroke patients in Nigeria die within 30 days of the occurrence, calling for improved prevention, early diagnosis and prompt access to emergency treatment.

The organisations raised the concern in a joint press statement to mark the 2026 World Stroke Day, observed on October 29, with the theme “Every Minute Counts.”

“Up to four out of every 10 stroke patients die within 30 days of stroke occurrence,” the organisations stated, citing Nigeria’s pooled crude stroke incidence of 26 cases per 100,000 people.

They warned that delays in recognising symptoms and obtaining medical attention could increase the risk of death and long-term disability.

“Stroke can happen suddenly, and without warning,” the statement said, explaining that the condition occurs when the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain is disrupted.

The organisations noted that stroke could result from a blood clot blocking an artery supplying the brain or from a ruptured blood vessel causing bleeding within the brain.

They stressed that time was critical because brain cells begin to die rapidly when deprived of oxygen, reducing the chances of recovery if treatment is delayed.

“Every minute saved by someone recognising the signs of stroke and calling for emergency medical attention is critical,” the statement added.

The experts urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the BEFAST acronym, which stands for Balance loss, Eye or vision problems, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call emergency services.

They said sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, facial drooping, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, loss of balance and sudden vision problems should be treated as warning signs requiring immediate medical attention.

The organisations cautioned against ignoring symptoms because stroke was not always painful, urging the public to seek emergency care rather than wait for symptoms to subside.

Globally, about 12 million people experience strokes annually, while one in four people is expected to have a stroke during their lifetime. The statement noted that one in every two people who experience a stroke dies, while two-thirds of survivors face complications and long-term disabilities.

The organisations also identified uncontrolled high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, central obesity, diabetes and unhealthy diets as major stroke risk factors among Nigerians.

They advised Nigerians to undergo regular medical screening, control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, exercise regularly, maintain healthy diets and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

“Medical treatment and a healthy lifestyle can prevent up to 80 per cent of strokes,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Stroke Registry (NNSR), launched a year ago, has enrolled 1,972 stroke patients across 32 centres nationwide.

According to the organisations, the registry includes patients aged between 17 and 105 years, with a median age of 60. It is expected to improve health planning, support professional training, strengthen clinical outcomes and promote equitable access to stroke care.

The organisations said national stroke registries had been identified as a strategic priority in a continent-wide survey of stroke services in Africa.

The statement was signed by Professor Abayomi Ogun, President of the NSO; Professor Morenikeji Komolafe, President of the NSNS; Professor Rufus Akinyemi, foundation chair of the African Stroke Organisation; and Dr Emmanuel Iwuozo, Secretary-General of the NSNS.

They called for stronger public awareness and faster access to appropriate medical care, stressing that early recognition and prompt treatment could save lives and reduce disability.

As Nigeria joins the global observance of World Stroke Day, the organisations urged citizens to learn the warning signs and act immediately whenever stroke is suspected, reiterating that every minute counts.