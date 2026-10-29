PSC approves promotion of two DIGs, 10 AIGs, 17 CPs, others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of over 3,800 senior police officers, including two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), and 17 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Torty Njoku Kalu.

The statement explained that the promotions followed the officers’ success in promotion examinations and oral interviews conducted by the Commission.

According to the statement, the approvals were granted at the Commission’s plenary meeting in Abuja, which was presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd.).

“AIG Olaolu Adegbite, Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau Abuja, and AIG Dankombo F. Morris, who currently heads Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi, were both elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.”

It explained that AIG Adegbite holds a BA in Russian Language from the University of Lagos and an MA in Philology from the Pushkin Institute, Moscow. A recipient of the MFR national honour, he is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates and an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School. He previously served as Director of Operations at the EFCC.

The statement further added that AIG Morris, who was born in Gombe State, holds a BA in History from the University of Maiduguri and a Diploma in Police Science. He has served as Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State and currently heads Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi.

According to the statement, the 10 Commissioners of Police elevated to the rank of AIG are Omosanyin Olusegun (CP Admin, FCID Annex Ikoyi, Lagos); Ogbodo Ugobueze (CP Anti Fraud, FCID Annex Enugu); Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe (CP Ondo State); Taylor Lennox Olanrewaju (AIG/ES Nigeria Police Cooperative); Regina Cosmas Udoette (CP GI, FCID Annex Enugu); Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo (CP Abia State Command); Nwogoh Martin, fdc (CP Airwing); Shetima Jauro Mohammed (CP Nasarawa); Ibrahim D. Gotan (former CP Osun); and Danjuma I. Yahaya (CP GI, FCID Kaduna).

The statement further added that the 17 officers promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police are DCP Nache Bashir Liman (DC ZCID); Sirajo Lawal Salihu (DC FMIU); Ayeleye Adegboyega E. (DC AHTU FCID); Isiaka O. Salau (DC SID Ibadan); Usman Shaik Adamu (DC CID Jos); Aminu Maiwada Garba (DC DFA NGS); Abdulkarim Musa Waziri (DC DFA Yobe); Muhammad Yusuf Adamu (DC Admin FCID); Sani Adamu Nufawa (DC Inter School, Kwara State); Bello M. Adamu (DCA Zone 2); Okezie Chikezie C. (DC Anti Fraud FCID Abuja); Aminu Usman Gusau (DC DFA Katsina); Abiodun Onuoha (DC DFA Oyo); Salisu Bello Fago (DC DFA Zamfara); Adegoke A. Alani (DC CID Delta); Wuwa Auwal Muhammad (DC Airwing); and Benedict U. Agbo (DC Forensic).

85 ACPs Now DCPs

According to the statement, among the 85 officers promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) are ACP Dr Ruth Oyinmearelu Okunbo (MBBS, FWACP), Medical Director, MD Abubakar Police Hospital, Deidei, and ASR Police Reference Hospital, Utako, Abuja; ACP Isah Adejoh, Assistant Director, Liberal Studies, Police Staff College, Jos; and ACP Mannir Yusuf Gafai, Kano State Command, among others.

Other Promotions

– 49 CSPs to ACPs, including CSP Danjuma Ribah (SFU Lagos), CSP Peter Ajah Oluohu (Cross River State Command), CSP Effiom Okon (Anambra State Command), CSP Emmanuel Kayode (Lagos State Command) and CSP Mohammed Bello Goshe (DPO Madalla Division).

– 245 SPs to CSPs, including SP Josephine Adeh (PPRO FCT Command), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje (PPRO Adamawa), SP Abah James (Rivers State Command), SP Okere Romanus (DPO Isiowulu Division, Anambra), SP Ugochukwu Ozoude Alex (O/c Monitoring Unit Zone 9, Umuahia), SP Vincent Elekwa (2ic VCRU Rivers State Command), SP Umar Sani (FCT Command) and SP Mustapha Mohammed.

– 498 DSPs to SPs, including DSP Isa Osu (Border Patrol Force Headquarters, Abuja), DSP Samaila Amadu Bangajiya (12 PMF Squadron, Minna) and DSP Akadu Godwin (TIU, Force Headquarters, Abuja).

– 3,218 new DSPs, including ASP Frank Okafor (former CSO, Jaiz Bank and Intelligence Coordinator, Government House, Uyo), ASP Samson Sule (CSO to ES NPTF), ASP Ibrahim Abuh (O/c Confidential Compol Mopol’s Office, FHQ Abuja), ASP Dauda Yusuf Olatunji (FHQ), ASP Sarauta Mohammed Mohammed (FID-IRT FHQ Abuja) and ASP Yusuf Mukarram Ado (Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos).

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, PSC Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd.) admonished them to see their promotions as motivation to do more in their duties of securing lives and property and enforcing the law, noting that much was expected of them.