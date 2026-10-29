Oyo: OYRTMA begins ember months road safety campaign, targets zero fatalities

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has announced a statewide, decentralised road safety campaign for the 2026 Ember months, aimed at reducing road crashes and achieving zero fatalities during the festive season.

The campaign, themed “Safe Road, Safe Life, Drive Responsibly,” will commence on Monday, November 2, with a road walk and continue with sensitisation activities across the state until January 2027.

The Chairman of OYRTMA, Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd), announced this at the agency’s 2026 media pre-briefing, held at the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Adekoya attributed the increase in road crashes during the Ember months to dangerous driving practices, including excessive speeding, driving against traffic, drunk driving, overloading and the use of mobile phones while driving.

He said the authority was adopting a decentralised approach to ensure that road safety messages reached residents across the state’s 16 zonal commands.

“We have highly decentralised all 16 OYRTMA zonal commands spread across the state. We will conduct localised campaigns within their respective areas of responsibility,” he said.

The chairman disclosed that the agency had also reached out to religious leaders to incorporate road safety advocacy into worship services as part of efforts to change motorists’ attitudes and promote responsible driving.

According to him, the special advisers to the governor on interfaith affairs and Islamic affairs would assist in disseminating safety messages to imams and pastors.

“This Friday, the message will be brought to the mosques during Jumat services, while on Sunday, road safety advocacy will also form part of sermons in churches across Oyo State,” he said.

Adekoya said the involvement of religious institutions would help extend the campaign beyond conventional traffic enforcement and encourage motorists to see road safety as a shared responsibility.

He added that OYRTMA would work with the Park Management System (PMS), the Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated approach to traffic management during the festive period.

The chairman also urged transport operators and commercial drivers to participate actively in the campaign, noting that the authority had asked park managers to report to the nearest OYRTMA zonal command to facilitate their involvement.

Highlighting the major areas of focus, Adekoya said the campaign would emphasise compliance with traffic rules, avoidance of excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking, and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other intoxicating substances.

Other areas include proper vehicle maintenance, ensuring roadworthiness, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, preventing overloading and exercising patience on the road.

He also warned motorists against driving against traffic, describing it as one of the dangerous practices the agency was determined to address.

The chairman noted that OYRTMA was strengthening its enforcement measures alongside public enlightenment to discourage violations and improve safety on the state’s roads.

Speaking on behalf of the PMS chairman in Oyo State, the deputy chairman, Alhaji Jimoh Tajudeen, called on motorists, commercial drivers, transport operators and passengers to cooperate with OYRTMA by obeying traffic regulations.

He stressed the need for all road users to play their part in preventing avoidable crashes, particularly during the busy festive period.

Adekoya appealed to residents to support the campaign, saying, “Road safety is a collective responsibility. Let us work together to ensure that the season is characterised by joy, peace and zero fatalities on our roads.”

He also acknowledged the media’s role in public enlightenment and urged journalists to continue amplifying road safety messages throughout the campaign.

The Ember months, covering the period leading to the end-of-year festivities, often witness increased road traffic as residents travel for celebrations, family reunions and other activities.