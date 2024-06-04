Following the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) over their demand for the conclusion of the new minimum wage negotiation and a reverse in the hike in electricity tariff, and the agreement reached between the Nigerian government and organised labour last night, the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has urged President Bola Tinubu to give Nigerian workers a substantial new minimum wage and equally reverse the hike in electricity tariff as part of his measures to alleviate the biting economic hardship faced by workers and Nigerian people.

ITUC-Africa said this in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Akhator Joel Afolabi Odigie, to President Tinubu. NLC and TUC are among the 52 trade unions on the continent that are affiliated with ITUC-Africa.

Titled “Settle the Minimum Wage Negotiation and Reverse the Hike in Electricity Tariff to Alleviate the Biting Economic Hardship that Nigerian Workers and People are Currently Facing,” the in part reads, “Mr President, the ITUC-Africa is a Pan-African trade union organisation representing over 17 million workers through national trade union centres as affiliates in 52 African countries, including Nigeria, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) as its Nigerian affiliates.

“We have received information from our two affiliates informing us of the failure in the national negotiating process to determine a new national minimum wage for the country. Additionally, our Nigerian affiliates have informed us that the government has not heeded their calls and appeals to reverse the electricity tariff to N65/Kwh. Further, our affiliates informed us that a strike notice had been issued should these demands go unaddressed. Sadly, this avoidable strike has now gone into effect.”

Furthermore, the letter said, “Mr. President, we urge your government to demonstrate genuine and practical commitment to utilising good conscience and good faith in the negotiation process. We are convinced that a genuine commitment to reconvening the negotiation with the clear intention of reaching an amicable and binding agreement is possible. This is because our affiliates have informed us of their readiness to return to the negotiation table immediately if your government avails the negotiation process of the right and necessary conditions.

“Mr President, the demands for electricity hike reversal and minimum wage review are legitimate and urgent. These demands become imperative as growing national inflation further exacerbates the prevailing socioeconomic woes.

“We lend our voices to urge your government to graciously consider these requests, as we fear that millions of Nigerian workers in the formal and informal economy, including women and the unemployed, will be driven further into endemic poverty. Citizens’ socioeconomic welfare and well-being, besides being some of the benefits of the social contract, are also ready dividends of people’s investment in democracy.

“As we count on your goodwill to cause an urgent resolution of the current industrial impasse, we ask that you accept the assurance of our high regards.”

ITUC-Africa, as a regional-based body of trade unions, prioritises the protection and promotion of African workers and people’s rights and welfare, as well as campaigns for the development of the continent.

