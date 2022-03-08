Street urchins, scavengers clash in Abeokuta, set market stalls on fire

•Police arrest 15

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Street urchins, scavengers clash in Abeokuta, set market stalls on fire, Mob sets truck ablaze for killing motorcyclist, passenger in Abeokuta, Wife baths husband , Customs smugglers clash, Ogun reinstates suspended "shisha' smoking students, Police inspector, two bandits die during gun duel in Ogun, Student allegedly hire thugs , Group laments renewed farmers, Accident claims four, 8 injured in Ogun, Community leader's son found dead, Lawmaker offers free medicare, Ogun LG election tribunal , Ogun sets up nine-man committee,Ogun rated top-performing state, Eight dead on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion, bus accident, 2 die, 15 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident, MLSCN seals 19 laboratory facilities in Ogun for operating below standard, Residents flee over fear, I killed motorcyclist , Hoodlums attack Police checkpoint, 10 Ogun Communities threaten , motorists groan as Oju-Ore road, members reject imposition of candidates, Abductors demand N100m ransom, Oro festival, Ogun, NPC to commence demarcation

A crisis erupted between street urchins and scavengers on Monday, at the popular Lafenwa market area of Abeokuta, leading to the burning of market stalls.

Tribune Online gathered that many were injured in the clash that spanned through the night till Tuesday morning when they allegedly burn some stalls.

It was learnt that some scavengers had demanded money from a truck driver for him to manoeuvre his way out of a gridlock built at the market area.

One of them was said to have picked up the money, ran away and hid under one of the stalls.

He was chased by street urchins who descended heavily on him until he lost consciousness. He was reported to have been taken to a nearby hospital for resuscitation.

The colleagues of the scavengers were said to have been angered by this development, as they engaged the urchins and thereafter set some stalls ablaze.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said 15 street urchins have been arrested by his operatives.

He confirmed that no life was lost during the incident that sent fears in the hearts of residents of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

IWD: I stand solidly with women ― Akeredolu

Latest News

There are consequences for your disobedience, NHRC panel tells police

Latest News

Fashola, Gambari, Ngige, others walk through 1.6 km Second Niger Bridge as Buhari…

Latest News

Reps seek budgetary provision for revamp of Iyake suspended Lake, Oyo State

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More