The Stranger Things phenomenon has taken over the world, making over $378 million worldwide. Over 40.7 million households across the globe watched the seasons online on Netflix, where they were transported to the enthralling Upside Down and 1980s America.

Fans everywhere fell in love with the 1980s nostalgia, the fiercely loyal friendship group of the protagonists, and the exciting drama, as the plot unfolds in Stranger Things.

The Appeal Of Stranger Things

One of the most interesting aspects of Stranger Things is the Upside Down – an alternate dimension that exists parallel to the human world above. The Upside Down is not exactly like the real world, as it is filled with horrifying humanoid predators, called the demogorgon, along with demodogs, evil bats, and a mystical mist that has other worldly powers called The Mind Flayer.

Throughout the show, the protagonists are searching for ways to understand the ‘Upside Down’, how to escape it, and how to keep the terrible creatures from bleeding out into the real world.

Stranger Things has something for everyone- with a killer soundtrack of pop, indie, and rock music from the 80s, mystery, government conspiracies, scientific experiments, visions, and supernatural creatures- the plot is constantly thickening and keeping audiences on their toes.

The storylines are perfectly crafted by the Duffer Brothers, with inspiring debut performances from young actors that have now made names for themselves in Hollywood since its release. It’s no wonder this TV show has garnered a massive following.

Enter The Upside Down Yourself

If you have ever wished that you could be transported for real into the world of Stranger Things, or go back in time to Hawkins, Indiana, in the 80s, then now is your chance.

The wildly successful Netflix series has now announced that it would once again break records and boundaries by opening a new theatrical adaptation of the show – curated by the show creators themselves.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stage production set in 1959, before the town of Hawins was turned ‘upside down’. What started out as a normal, regular, sleepy town was yet to take on its greatest adventure.

When a new student Henry Creel (introduced in season 4) arrives in town to make a fresh start with his family, all is not what it seems.

Soon enough, the secrets of his past start coming to light. This show is going to take you back to the beginning of the Stranger Things overarching story- and may hold the secret to its finale.





What We Know So Far

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be brought to life by a multi-award winning creative team that plans on uplifting theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a new dimension.

The show will be written by the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry, who are promising a performance that is scary, shocking, inspiring, and heartwarming at the same time, much like the TV show itself.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will also be directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-director Justin Martin, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, set design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, and so many more spectacular professionals in the field.

The cast is yet to be announced, but what we are sure of is that this stage production will rock your world.

John Smith, the founder of StarTickets has said: “At StarTickets, we’re not just selling tickets – we’re crafting extraordinary experiences. The Stranger Things theatre performance is a game changer. It’s more than a show; it’s an entire world brought to life, challenging the norms of traditional theatre while delivering a compelling narrative of where it all began. This show gives us a greater insight into the lives of a young Hopper and how the Upside Down came to be.”

As you can imagine, fans are ablaze with the news. But, luckily, there are some tickets still available for purchase. Be aware that under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, the show is suitable for ages 12 and over, but there will also be captioned, BSL, and Audio Described performances of the show.

Final Thoughts

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be performed at the Phoenix Theatre, Charing Cross Road, London in November.

The show is set to open from the 17th November 2023 and run until the 25th August 2024.

With tickets starting from as little as £20, you will want to snap up yours before time runs out. Be careful, Vecna’s clock is ticking…