As anticipation grows following the 2023 NFL Draft, fans eagerly await the performances of this year’s top picks. With a diverse array of talent ranging from gifted quarterbacks to powerhouse linemen, these rookies are ready to make their mark on the league.

Anthony Richardson

At the forefront is quarterback Anthony Richards, whose unparalleled college career has garnered him significant attention. Known for his precision and smart decision-making, Richardson is predicted to be an offensive powerhouse on the field.

Richardson was part of the Indianapolis Colts strike team and led his teammates to victory on multiple occasions.

Most teams will be hoping for Richardson to join their ranks, as everyone is shocked by his impressive skills.

Bijan Robinson

In the last decade, only 4 running backs have made it to the top 10 football drafts. It shows just how much pressure this position has to be considered “worth it”. If someone manages to break through that glass ceiling, you know that they will be one of the best running backs to ever grace the field.

This season our money is on Bijan Robinson. This running back has joined the Atlanta Falcons from an 8th-pick position.

This rare accomplishment already tells us a lot about this star. Make sure you keep an eye on him to see how he expands from this achievement.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs was heavily sought out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which means they can see something in this Linebacker that many analysts missed.

It seems like some fishy scouting has been in play, as the Buccaneers have been watching Gibbs for a while. Gibbs has been compared to Dan Campbell.

Although we don’t know all the details, it’s clear that Gibbs has something up his sleeve. We suggest keeping an eye on this linebacker and seeing how the rookie can shake things up for the Detroit Lions. We see a trade happening soon between these two intense teams.





Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon has been given special treatment recently, as the Seahawks have picked an injured player to join their team. This wide receiver already has a hamstring injury which means we cannot expect to see much of him in the first rookie games.

However, Smith-Njigba says that he is currently feeling “100%”, but respects that the Seahawks aren’t pushing his recovery process.

This is a sign of good team management, and hopefully, the respect will lead to a great team balance!

Quentin Johnson

Johnson is seen as a brilliant player. This wide receiver was seen as a legend before the NFL drafts even began. Now Johnson has joined the Chargers, we can expect their lineup to make way for the star.

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will be stepping to one side to welcome their new buddy into the field. And it won’t take long for one of the originals to step down and Johnson takes center stage.

This swap won’t happen straight away, but keep an eye on this rookie player. He will soon dominate the team.

Jordan Addison

Addison is another wide receiver to keep an eye on. This player has joined the Vikings and although his frame is small we can see he has a warrior’s heart.

Addison is 5 foot 11 inches and currently weighs around 173 pounds. These are not figures you’d expect from a wide receiver, but his slight frame doesn’t stop him from being a tremendous force.

Addison has amazing power, and agility that he can easily step into the role as if he had played with the team for years. Addison won’t feel like a rookie!

In fact, both Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn is in for some competition.

Final Thoughts

Each of these players will make a spectacular performance for us this season. Some might make history, while others could flop on their first game.

Either way, the rise and fall of these players will keep us gripped to our seats.

