Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau

A storey building has collapsed in Bukuru, near Jos, Plateau State, but nobody died in the incident, an eyewitness said.

The building, located near Bukuru Mini Stadium, has a supermarket on the ground floor with offices upstairs.

The owner of the building, Mr Moses Pam, who spoke with newsmen, thanked God for sparing his life.

“At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, I went to take inventory of the goods in the shop. While in the shop, I heard a loud noise and I hurriedly ran and locked the shop.

“I started to go, then I heard another loud noise and when I turned, I saw dust everywhere. That is all I can remember,” he said.

Pam said that if not for God’s divine intervention, he would not have been alive to tell the story.

An eyewitness, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that rain might be partly responsible for the collapse of the building.

Mr Chuwang Davou told NAN that the building “is situated beside a mining pond.

“As you can see, the building is just by the bank of a pond, who knows whether it was sitting on an underground mining pit.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) team who were at the site of the collapsed building thanked God that no life was lost.

NEMA Head of Search and Rescue, Mr Nurudeen Musa, said that from every indication, the structure did not meet the required standards.

Musa urged concerned government agencies to always enforce all relevant laws to ensure that buildings meet specifications and standards to avoid disasters.

