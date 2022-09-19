Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau, Plateau owes civil servants, Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau, Shendam youths protest, Jos Main Market: Bagos Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities, Young lady found dead in Jos, Plateau community raises alarm, Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau, Electricity cable vandal, Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau, Plateau Verification Committee, rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch, Kidnappers abduct Plateau district head, Irate youths attack monarch, OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic, Three female students of Plateau, Another 11 killed, Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, Towing vehicle driver electrocuted, injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student, Another seven killed, Flood claims six lives, Gunmen kidnap Plateau, Two suspects arrested

A storey building has collapsed in Bukuru, near Jos, Plateau State, but nobody died in the incident, an eyewitness said.

The building, located near Bukuru Mini Stadium, has a supermarket on the ground floor with offices upstairs.

The owner of the building, Mr Moses Pam, who spoke with newsmen, thanked God for sparing his life.

“At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, I went to take inventory of the goods in the shop. While in the shop, I heard a loud noise and I hurriedly ran and locked the shop.

“I started to go, then I heard another loud noise and when I turned, I saw dust everywhere. That is all I can remember,” he said.

Pam said that if not for God’s divine intervention, he would not have been alive to tell the story.

An eyewitness, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that rain might be partly responsible for the collapse of the building.

Mr Chuwang Davou told NAN that the building “is situated beside a mining pond.

“As you can see, the building is just by the bank of a pond, who knows whether it was sitting on an underground mining pit.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) team who were at the site of the collapsed building thanked God that no life was lost.

NEMA Head of Search and Rescue, Mr Nurudeen Musa, said that from every indication, the structure did not meet the required standards.

Musa urged concerned government agencies to always enforce all relevant laws to ensure that buildings meet specifications and standards to avoid disasters.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


You might also like
Latest News

CCII traces existing peace, economic growth in Yorubaland to post-Kiriji war peace…

Latest News

100 widows, orphans to benefit from ZDA empowerment packages in Abuja

Latest News

Nigeria gets $10 million support for life-saving nutrition response in North-East

Latest News

2023: Regime change can’t bring change, says Okotie

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More