A Civil Society Organization, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace &Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has slammed a group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) for what it termed a smear campaign against the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The group has alleged Ayedatiwa of physically assaulting his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Ayedatiwa, calling for public apology from the Deputy Governor.

ADAPHAI, in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sulaimon Suberu, the copy which was made available to newsmen in Abuja cautioned the group against making itself available for political chess game, saying it’s allegation against the Deputy Governor is politically motivated .

The CSO accused the SWE of acting a script of certain political gladiators in the State who are out to manipulate sequence of political arithmetic for selfish tendencies and hereby heat up the polity and cause anarchy.

It added that the alleged domestic violence raised by the group was totally unfounded and out of place, describing the group as mere instrument of propaganda and falsehood.

ADAPHAI, therefore, called on security agencies in the State to quickly beam it’s search light on some politicians who are making evil calculation to hold the State to ransom and cause chaos.

The statement read in part:” We are taken aback by the low an unregistered group could go to become a ductile tool in the hands of political jobbers to the extent of defaming the reputation of a public office holder for pecuniary purpose.

“To start with, while Mr Ayedatiwa has the exclusive right of privacy with regards to every development in his household, the allegation of domestic violence leveled against the Deputy Governor is baseless and political, it is a calculated attempts by some political merchants in the State to alter some structure in the polity towards their evil anticipation.

“These desperate individuals and their co-travellers are hell bent to smear the character of the Deputy Governor and get him out of the way; such shenanigans must not stand.

“As a reputable organization with mandate for peace advocacy and harmonious co-existence among different communities in Nigeria, our investigation revealed a covert agenda by some people to cause palpable tension in the State for political reason.

“It is, therefore, worrisome that a group of women under a fictitious name could be available for this hatchet job of divisive notion.





“It is on that note that we call on security agencies in the State to quickly rise up and nip this dangerous trend in the bud to avert large scale crisis. Ondo State is peaceful and any attempt to cause unnecessary acrimony for political gains will be resisted vehemently”.