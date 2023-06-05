The Forum of First Phase Ex-agitators in Bayelsa State has sacked its executive members led by one Mr. Ifiemi Bull over offenses relating to incompetence, failure to satisfy expectations of the members and fulfill their mandate; a situation they said has contributed to beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP).

The ex-agitators, in a statement, said the decision to sack the executive was taken during a crucial consultative meeting held on the 3rd of June 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, adding that after listening to facts against the them, the accused persons voluntarily resigned their various positions.

In the statement signed by the new chairman, Charles James Kurobo, said that “members of the forum, at the meeting unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman and his executive council members for failure to satisfy and fulfill the expectations of members of the group.

“Consequently, the erstwhile chairman, General Ifiemi Bull and his entire cabinet opted to resign their various positions and a new executive was immediately elected to replace them.

“Gen. Charles James Kurobo, will serve as Chairman, Gen. Walter selete, vice chairman, Chief Kalaiti Jephthah Obadiah, Secretary/Adviser, Gen. Asupa Owupele, Treasurer, Gen. Happy Febo, PRO.

“While Gen. Lucky Ben will serve as Provost, Gen. Douglas Otokolo, CSO to the Chairman, Gen. Ayabowei Godgift, Adviser, Chief Edward Youdiowei, adviser and L Gen.Agbalakoko Detagnant Inatimi Ilebiri, adviser.

“The Forum also call on the general public not to do any further business with the previous excos, especially the Presidential Amnesty Program office and office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Forum also advised agencies and parastatals such as the NDDC, NCDMB, NIMASA, NPDC, PTDF, NAPIMS, NDBDA NAOC, SPDC, NNPC, the Great Olu of Warri, Niger Delta Ministry, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa state, the Office of the SSG of Bayelsa state, various security agencies and all other relevant authorities, traditional rulers, TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED and NSA to the President to take note.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE