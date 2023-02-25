By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

One style that has outlived trends in various forms over the years is the cargo pants or trousers. It is commonly called combat pants or combat trousers as it is designed in line with the style of a military workwear.

They are loosely cut pants which are meant for rough work environments and outdoor activities with large utility pockets for carrying tools.

But they are now trendy fashion attires which are made with diverse types of fabric. The cargo pants of 2023 aren’t the same as the ones used in the year 2000. Rather than the ultra low rise design of earlier years, they are now high-waisted and more comfortable.

To trend in 2023, you can also jump on the train of cargo pants which will top the charts in all colours, including pink, this year, though it most commonly appears in black, khaki and olive green.

