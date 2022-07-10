Steel professionals task Saraki on substandard steel products

New minister of State for Mines and Steel, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, has been charged to use her re-appointment to reduce menace of substandard steel products in many parts of the country.

In a statement by members of the Iron Rod and Steel Dealers Employers Union of Nigeria, the people implored the minister to work with other stakeholders to ensure that Federal Government resuscitates all moribund steel rolling mills in the country towards creating employment and enhance Nigeria’s economic growth.

The statement signed by the national president of the union, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, the iron rod dealers, who lauded the redeployment of Senator Saraki to the federal ministry of Mines and Steel, described the development as a welcome development.

“The union wishes to implore you to work assiduously with other stakeholders to ensure that Federal Government resuscitates all moribund steel rolling mills in the country, to create employment, arrest the rising inflation trend, enhance Nigeria’s economic growth and reduce drastically the menace of substandard steel products.

The union advised the new minister to dedicate her focus to how to rally financial and technical support that will facilitate the resuscitation of Ajaokuta, Jos, Oshogbo, Delta and Katsina steel rolling mills, noting that some of these mills have not been produced for more than 20 years ago, despite the concession of some of them to managers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We need government to ensure these concessionaires get these mills working or revoke and re-award the concession to other interested people. The country is saturated with substandard iron rods now because our local mills are dysfunctional.”

The iron rod dealers expressed confidence in the capability of the former minister of state for Transportation to champion the resuscitation and development of the mines and steel industry in Nigeria to ensure the availability of quality steel products and enhance economic development.

“It is with great pleasure that the Iron Rod and Steel Dealers Employers Union of Nigeria receive news of the redeployment of Senator Gbemisola Ruqoyyah Saraki as the Minister of State for Mines and Steel.

“Considering her track record of excellent delivery as a former member of the House of Representatives, the Nigerian Senate and lately, Minister of State for Transportation, we are confident she would deploy her magic wand in tackling the seemingly unsurmountable challenges of the Nigeria steel industry,” Awoyale said.

“As a leading advocate and partner in the war against substandard steel products in Nigeria; a menace that has led to several building collapses and loss of several lives, we want to assure you of our readiness to partner with your good office in the noble course.”