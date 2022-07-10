Gombe governor approves recruitment of 440 health workers to bridge gap in primary healthcare services

By Ishola Michael - Gombe
Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe governor

In line with his health sector reforms plan (2019- 2023), the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the employment of 440 skilled health workers to be deployed to the various primary health facilities across the state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chairman, Committee for Human Resource for Health (Recruitment), Dr. James B. Madi on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu.

He stated that the recruitment is informed by the governor’s resolve to address the chronic shortage of skilled health workers needed to provide the basic minimum package of health services, especially at the primary level which is the foundation of health system.

Accordingly, the Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI) is calling on all suitably qualified health workers to apply upon fulfillment of the criteria.

The criteria include that an applicant must be a registered and licensed Midwife, CHEW and JCHEW whose practicing license must be valid and current and must be willing to work in any part of the state.

Also, according to the release, all interested applicants must forward their applications with attached photocopies of all relevant credentials, valid email address and telephone number to be addressed and submitted to the Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) No. 3, Yaya Arabi Close, GRA Gombe, Gombe State.

All applications are required to be submitted to the office of the Executive Secretary from 13th ‐ 26th July, 2022 while all existing eligible volunteers are advised to apply.

