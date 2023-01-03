Stealing during political campaigns in Bauchi

Bauchi State was known for decades as the epicenter that hatched personalities that valorously fought for the country’s independence; one will never forget the immense contributions of ‘Africa’s golden voice’ in person of the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in the aspect of emancipation, Malam Sa’adu Zungur, who ardently did well on educational sector and many more.

However, months ago after political campaigns commenced, Bauchi became terrified whenever politicians came for campaigns. Youths who are supposed to be the strength for economic and societal developments are being used by selfish politicians as thugs. Some of these egocentric politicians have not brought ease to the hardships of the ordinary people who voted them in to power but are shamelessly seeking re-election. Thugs go round the metropolis snatching items during campaigns.

Some of the politicians give thugs intoxicants and weapons primarily to achieve their political wishes while their biological sons and daughters are relaxing comfortably in mansions or abroad studying in the best institutions.

Unfortunately, many have lost their precious lives while several others have gotten injuries. Factors that make some youths embrace thuggery include poverty and unemployment. Many families cannot eat three times in a day.

Youths should engage in beneficial ventures, learn skills to rely on themselves and shun criminal activities. Political thugs arrested after serving in correctional centers should be taken to rehabilitation homes for behavioral change before allowing them back to communities.

Mukhtar kobi, garbakobim@gmail.com

