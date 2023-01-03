NGO donates birthing kits to 70 pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers in Zaria

As part of its social responsibility to ameliorate the sufferings associated with pregnant women as well as breastfeeding mothers, a Non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Hacey Health Initiative(HHI) has donated birthing kits to over 70 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State.

Donating the kits on behalf of the group, Dr Zainab Abdullahi of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria said pregnant women, as well as women, need to be undergoing tests from time to time in order to know their health status.

She said it was for this reason that the group decided to assist and conduct tests on over 70 pregnant women and breastfeeding women because the majority of them don’t have access to health facilities or don’t go for tests.

Abdullahi remarked that during the outreach, “we carried out malaria and HIV tests on the beneficiaries in order to verify their status and to prevent the child in the womb from contracting any of the diseases.

According to her, birthing kits were also donated to them so that they will not have problems during delivery.

While calling on the beneficiaries to take proper care of the kits, she thanked Access Bank for supporting the initiative, as it would go a long way in putting smiles on the beneficiaries.

Receiving the items, the focal person of the Primary Health Centre, Malam Safiyanu Hamza thanked the group for the donation.

He also called on other corporate organisations, and NGOs to emulate the good gesture of the group, saying, many women in rural areas don’t have the funds to come to the hospital for treatment.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event separately, Hafsat Ibrahim, Hadiza Mohammed and Daharatu Mohammed thanked the organizers for the free tests as well as the kits.