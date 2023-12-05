To stave off embarrassment by its chieftains and business moguls who have taken a position not to serve in its Standing Committees, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has decided to suspend the inauguration of committees on Finance, Publicity, Intergovernmental, Conflict and Resolutions.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Felix Morka announced the decision of the APC NWC to halt the inauguration of the stan ding committees.

Morka said the decision was taken at the end of the NWC meeting held on Monday.

The inauguration of the Committees was initially fixed for Wednesday.

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Ishak Rabiu, had, at the weekend, declined membership of the Finance Committee.

According to a statement by the BUA Group, the ruling party did not consult its chairman before including his name in the list.

The statement read in part: “It is important to note that our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years. This approach is integral to the nature of our business and aligns with Mr Rabiu’s focus on fostering economic growth through BUA Group’s initiatives and philanthropic efforts through ASR Africa.

“With respect to this, we wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment. This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule.”

The company maintained that “Alhaji Rabiu would not like to get any political affiliations or roles.”

Multiple sources within the party revealed that Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji may have declined membership of the Finance Committee. The APC national leadership also listed Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola and Chairman, Finance Committee in the House of Representatives, James Faleke as members of the Finance Committee, amongst others.

Asked if the decision to stop the inauguration was to preempt the boycott that could trail the event, Morka said it had nothing to do with the Chairman of BUA Group and others who might have taken the position to shun the appointment from the party.

He said: “There is no need for that discussion. The decision was taken for a number of reasons. The announcement of postponement was just to convey to those appointed not to bother to travel to Abuja.”

Reacting to the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) residence in Kogi, the APC called on the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE