Retired civil servants in Ondo under auspices of Ondo State Elders Assembly on Monday, drummed support for the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, expressing their unflinching confidence in his leadership style.

The Elders Assembly which is a conglomerate of past and many retired civil servants who had served the state civil service in the state, also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt intervention in the political crisis in the state, which arose from the illness of the State governor, Akeredolu.

This was expressed in the communique issued by the Chairman of the retired civil servants in the state, Pa (Deacon) Paul Akinwonmi, after their meeting in Akure, calling on all parties involved in the peace accord with Tinubu to honor and adhere to the counsel and terms of the peace brokered by the President.

The Elders Assembly noted that peace has returned to the state following the intervention and appealed that the peace and harmony should be sustained while governance should be given chance to take the center stage.

The communique read: “we hereby reiterate our unflinching confidence in the able leadership of our indefatigable, visionary, and friendly governor, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, in spiteof his present indisposition. With every sense of candour and responsibility, we make bold to say Arakunrin Akeredolu is a blessing and gift to Ondo state.

“We as Elders in Ondo state, hereby call for Prayer and Support for our governor Arakunrin Akeredolu, in the conviction that the Almighty God will soon restore him back to his office.He should be supported until the end his tenure as governor.

“We sincerely advise both the deputy governor, His Excellency Lucky Ayedatiwa, and Ondo state House of Assembly, to tow the path of honour and integrity by religiously adhering to the counsel and terms of the peace brokered by Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the enhancement of enduring peace and tranquility in Ondo state. The status quo must remain untampered with.

“We have observed that peace and harmony is gradually returning to Ondo state after Mr President intervention and governance is once again taking the center stage.

“The suspended state executive meeting has resumed to the admiration of Ondo state indigenes. Economic growth is steadily picking up in Ondo state and the state capital, Akure is beginning to wear a new look. Thanks to all concerned”

They also commended Akeredolu for accepting the resolutions of the President, saying his response has displayed his maturity, steadfastness and unfeigned affection for your people and growth and development of the state

They noted that the peace accord has helped to stabilize the state, saying significant steps and decisions have been taken by the Executive arm of government, after a meeting presided over by Aiyedatiwa.

The listed these to include the “approval and payment of all state staff salaries and benefits and additionally approval of 35,000-naira palliatives for all state workers

“Payment of pensions and gratuities, and palliatives bonus to all pensioners of Ondo state and construction sites in many parts of Ondo state are witnessing activities.

“The Legislative Arm of government was not left behind, legislators have also embarked on many progressive and people oriented decisions at their various plenaries where some vital hearing and approvals have been achieved.

“They have been able to achieve and not limited to the followings:reading and affirmation of the peace accord brokered by Mr. President, approval of the Local Government Areas and LCDA caretaker Committee members”

They however, said that the Assembly is “not unaware of some clandestine and subterranean moves by certain hired agents of destabilisation that have been engaging the media under the guise of Elders, Progressives and other status chosen for themselves.

“We want to assure all and sundry that Ondo state people will not allow these agents of darkness to drag us backward anymore, we have accepted the peace Accord in good faith and there is no going back, the status quo must remain. No amount of your media propaganda can derail our collective progress.

“We want to appeal to the Executive and Legislative arms to continue to uphold this new found peace we are currently enjoying in Ondo state, may the peace of the Lord remain in your homes”.

