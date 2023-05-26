In order to prepare them for life after retirement, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, on Thursday gathered civil servants in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to enjoy life after active service.

Held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, the programme tagged:pre-retirement seminar had in attendance workers from the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Addressing participants, during the one-day seminar, Zonal Manager, South, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr Kenneth Omeogu, the purpose of a pension fund is to provide a stable and solid income stream to retirees who have contributed to the fund during their work years.

He noted, “As your pension fund administrator, we understand that transitioning to the retirement phase will require adequate steps and intentional plans, so please allow me to use this opportunity to reassure you that we are here to help you through this process when you get there.”

Participants were tutored on how to live a healthy life while they are still working so that they can enjoy their lives after retirement. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, also, equipped participants with tools on how to live a healthy financial by planning very well for life after active service.

One of the participants, who spoke with the Tribune Online on the sidelines of the seminar, Mrs Olajumoke Okeowo, commended Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers for putting up such a programme, adding that for someone like her, the seminar is an eye-opener for her to really plan well for her retirement.

Another participant, Mr Bashir Olanrewaju, said the seminar has indeed exposed him to some necessary things he needs to know as far as planning for life after retirement. He thanked Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers for the opportunity given to him to be among the participants at the seminar.

