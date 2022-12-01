Stakeholders seek inclusive, balance reportage of women in Ekiti

Political reporters and the media have been admonished to deploy their platforms to promote gender-inclusive reportage for women in business, politics, civil societies organizations and other sectors in Ekiti state.

This was part of the resolutions at the end of a two-day capacity training for political reporters across print, electronic and online media in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital organized by Women Radio 91.7 FM with support from UN Women and the Government of Canada.

The communications officer of Women Radio, Elizabeth Aboh and another representative, Omozele Umoren explained that the training became necessary to bridge the gap in the reportage of women in various fields of human endeavour, especially in politics.

Aboh added that women have the potential and capacity to effect the needed change in a society like their men fold, saying the media should focus on portraying the strengths of women rather than amplifying their weaknesses and drawbacks.

She said, “ We are here to equip reporters on the need to report and give visibility to women as they do to men for us to achieve our potential and contribute to the development of society.

“ Women are valuable and have the capacity to lead and be agents of change. Let us report women positively.”

In her papers presented during the training, a former commissioner for Information in the state, Mrs Fola Richie-Adewusi maintained media should be above board in their reportage and be inclusive so as not to portray the country as against women.

While emphasizing the role of women in any society, disclosed that over 52 per cent of women participated and voted during the last July 21, 2022 governorship election in Osun state as against the 47 per cent men representation.

According to her, there is a need for the media to shun the act of stereotyping and give voice to anti-women reports on their respective platforms, lamenting that these acts over the years have impeded the growth of women in society.

Richie-Adewusi who reiterated the possibility of a 50-50 media reportage strategy, said that reporters in their news, interviews and documentaries should offer inclusive, balanced and responsive reports to women in leadership like that of men.

On her part, the national vice president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (B-zone) Mrs Ronke Afebioye-Samo who delivered two papers highlighted the effective ways journalists could help in promoting the success and attainments of women and sustained the reportage until something positive happened.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE