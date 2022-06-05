Stakeholders decry marginalisation of Owan, Akoko-Edo in Edo North politics

Stakeholders from Owan and Akoko-Edo Federal Constituencies in Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, have decried marginalisation of the two federal constituencies in the politics of the district.

To draw attention to the plights of the constituencies, the stakeholders vowed that their votes would be used to negotiate the interest of Owan and Akoko-Edo Federal Constituencies in the 2023 general elections.

The Stakeholders who rose from a meeting in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Sunday, said that the move became inevitable because of their seeming marginalisation from the politics of Edo North senatorial district.

They noted since the advent of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, Owan and Akoko-Edo had only had the senate seat for eight years while the Etsakos had had it for 16 years.

The stakeholders stressed that it became more worrisome that the same Etsako is about having it again in 2023 since the two dominant political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had picked their candidates from the area.

They pointed out that in the spirit of fairness and equity, Owan or Akoko-Edo should have been considered for the Edo North senatorial seat in the coming elections.





Mr Ayo Olowojoba, a representative from Akoko-Edo, said, “We cannot talk of political representation of AFEMAI people without conscientious consideration of Owan, Akoko-Edo and Etsako natural bond. how can we promote genuine brotherhood when equity is suppressed?

On his part, Mr Omeiza Ogumah also from Akoko-Edo insisted on the need to put an end to the political marginalisation of the areas concerned.

According to him, “As political leaders, we have the responsibility and capacity to resist the unpalatable insinuations that Owan and Akoko-Edo are inconsequential in Edo-North politics.

“The Power of 2023 is in our hands. Owan and Akoko-Edo will decide 2023 Senate, and we will only give our votes to the man we can trust and who will protect our interest.”

Similarly, Mr Sunny Ifijen from Owan said that it was now obvious that they had been told to take destiny in their hands.

“It is narrow mindedness to sing victory song when a game is merely at first half; that somebody has secured a party ticket does not imply that he has secured the peoples’ trust.

“Where is the hope of Owan and Akoko-Edo people at this junction? Obviously, we have been told to do it our own way and that we shall do,” he stated.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included: Mr Collins Ojo, Mrs Idehen Inumidun, Olumide Obende and Comrade Sunday Okhwuolo among others.

It would be recalled that Victor Oyofo from the Etsako axis held the senate seat from 199 9 to 2007 while Yisa Braimoh from Owan had his from 2007 to 2011.

Domingo Obende from Akoko-Edo represented the senatorial district from 2011 to 2015 after which Francis Alimikhena, the incumbent from Etsako has occupied the seat from 2015 to date.

Alimikhena who just defected from the APC over the party’s ticket for his third term has won the controversial PDP ticket to seek reelection at the “rescheduled” primaries held on Saturday, June 4.

Meanwhile, the former governor of the State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole also from Etsako, won the APC ticket for the district.

