World Milk Day: Outspan supports farmers, schools

In celebration of the year 2022 World Milk Day, Outspan Nigeria Limited, a key player in the local dairy value chain and a subsidiary of Olam Food Ingredients, has distributed rich compound animal feed, launched a modern cold truck for raw milk and trained farmers on modern dairy farming.

The activities underscored Outspan’s determination to scale its backward integration programme and value chain development efforts.

Other activities executed by the company on Wednesday, June 1, in Kano, included the donation and distribution of educational gift items to school pupils to enhance learning in local schools.

Speaking at the event, Praveen Paulsamy, the Vice-President for OFI Dairy in Nigeria, represented by Manish Khede, Regional Manager, said: “We prioritise investment in key areas of the local dairy value chain. Our scaled growth actions as seen in the launch of the cold truck for our Milk Collection Centres (MCCs); the distribution to smallholder farmers, rich compound animal feed comprising cottonseed cake amongst others which contain a high level of fibre and protein that nourish dairy cattle; the lecture on modern dairy farming practices; and the distribution of useful stationery items to pupils, underpin our strategic approach to improving the local dairy sector, the livelihood of smallholder farmers, and the host communities, in line with the federal government agriculture and economic development agendas.”

World Milk Day is observed globally to emphasize the importance of the dairy sector to the world economy. The theme for this year’s observance covers sustainability in the dairy industry, as well as nutritional, environmental, and socioeconomic empowerment. Through its robust backward integration programmes, Outspan has frequently executed growth projects, in collaboration with the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU), to expand capacity in the dairy sector, drive improved productivity and enhance smallholder farmers’ livelihoods.

Outspan continues to demonstrate its goal of driving real growth in the local dairy sector through the implementation of several initiatives under its “Milk Mission” programme, its signature dairy value chain development vehicle on a sustainable basis.





Under the programme, some of its previous sustainability efforts and value chain development initiatives include the strategic location of four MCCs close to dairy farm clusters, cattle vaccination and artificial insemination exercises for over 100 cattle. The business seeks to empower and build capacity through workshops to expose smallholder dairy farmers to modern farming practices. As well, it keeps providing logistic systems to aid the effective collection of raw milk and deepen market linkages for the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Branch Controller for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kano branch, Babbangida Jino, who was represented by Aminu Garba Idris, the branch manager, at the World Milk Day event, promised to increase support for dairy and livestock farmers, through its Anchor Borrower Programme, to tackle the increasing economic loss of dairy produce due to inadequate cold chain system.

In a demonstration of appreciation for the valuable impact made on the dairy value chain by Outspan, the chairman of Kano Dairy Union, Usman Abdullahi Usman, explained, “The Kano Dairy Union, which is made up of over 70,000 members, keep seeing improved milk production outputs since Outspan embarked on the backward integration programme. These current engagements are even going to stimulate bumper production levels and help drive up our incomes.”