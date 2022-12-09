SSANU urges NUC to stop usurpation of headship positions by teaching staff

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Federal University, Lokoja has called on National University Commission (NUC) to give a directive to stop the usurpation of headship positions of the non-teaching by the teaching counterparts.

The Chairman of SSANU, Federal University Lokoja chapter, Comrade Adedeji Kazzeem made the call during a press conference held at the institution.

He stated that the correction of usurpation of headship positions on non-teaching jobs by the teaching staff is necessarily stressing that the federal government should pay promotion arrears of University staff for 2018 balance, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and implementation of 2021 promotion.

According to him, the federal government should also pay the omitted members in the payment of minimum wage arrears.

“Personnel Budget of the Universities should be adequately funded to cater for salary shortfalls in the Universities, government should pay backlogs of their salaries on compassionate grounds and also pay third-party deductions for the months of October and November 2022, as a matter of urgency.

He also called on the government to make public the results of tests carried out on U3PS, IPPIS, and UTAS and the adoption of the best payment system for the universities.

The SSANU in its recommendation for the smooth academic running of the University, called for the reconstitution of the renegotiation committee to include SSANU and NASU representatives and to continue the negotiations of the 2009 agreement.

SSANU also asked that the Federal Government Joint Committee on the peculiarities of Universities on IPPIS should include the representatives of all University-based unions.