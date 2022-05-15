SSANU, NASU hail appointment of Oladiji as FUTA VC

Non-Academic Staff of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) have charged the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, to consolidate on the achievements of her predecessor, describing her appointment as a step in the right direction.

The workers under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), urged the new Vice-chancellor to run an all inclusive administration, with a promise to join hands with her to ensure a successful tenure.

The workers expressed optimism that Oladiji would bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to move FUTA forward as the eighth substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

Speaking during a press conference, the Chairman of SSANU FUTA chapter, Comrade Felix Adunbi who is also the JAC Chairman, said available records had shown that Prof. Oladiji is the most qualified and came top during the selection process despite being from outside the institution

Adunbi however said there was no law that stipulated that institution’s Vice Chancellor must be an insider before being appointed but maintained that the new Vice-chancellor must give priority to welfare of staff, saying VC can be appointed from anywhere.

He called on the new VC to put into bare the astuteness of a good academic with the prowess of a versatile administrator to ensure a more successful administration, surpassing previous records.





He said “our expectations is for the new VC to build on the achievements of her predecessor that have brought recognition to the school and we expect her to move FUTA to greater height”

He assured that SSANU and NASU would join hands with other stakeholders in the school to cooperate with the new VC to take the institution to greater heights, urging Oladiji to extend friendly hands to other stakeholders and unions on campus for progress of the school.

Adunbi commended the FUTA Governing Council led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali, for approving the appointment in line with the law.

The Council presided over by the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman of Council, Dr. Godknows Igali, ratified the appointment of Oladiji last Thursday at its Special Meeting as the eighth substantive Vice-chancellor of the University.

The appointment of Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, which takes effect from Tuesday May 24, 2022 is for a single term of five years, and succeeded Prof. Joseph Fuwape, whose term ends on Monday, 23rd May, 2022.

