A community group in Ogun, Ketu Advancement Forum (KAF) has sought the support of the National Assembly towards the speedy consideration and passage of the bill seeking the establishment of Federal College of Geological and Cement Studies in Yewa North area of the State.

The appeal was contained in a letter of appreciation addressed to the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial Constituency, Solomon Adeola, and signed by the group’s Coordinator-General, Kunle Abiose, and Secretary-General, Dotun Adeleye.

The group also commended Senator Adeola for sponsoring the bill which passed its first reading at the Senate recently.

It also noted that the college, when established, will not only contribute to the industrialisation of the state and the country but also inspire youths yearning for relevant skills in the labour market.

“This is more fitting for Iselu and Ketuland with their preponderance of limestone deposits, which is one of the largest in Nigeria.

“It is on this note that we like to fervently urge you to deploy all your legislative sagacity at mobilising members of both chambers of the National Assembly to kindly support the speedy passage of the bill and the establishment of the college,” the letter partly read.

