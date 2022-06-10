Soyinka debunks report of tribute to Tinubu

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has debunked a report credited to him on paying tribute to the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Also, Soyinka had earlier in the year dismissed a social media post endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 Presidency.

A tribute titled, ‘Prof Wole Soyinka’s tribute to Sen Asiwaju Tinubu’ purportedly written by Soyinka eulogising Tinubu on his political accomplishments had gone viral on various WhatsApp platforms shortly after he emerged as the presidential candidate of APC.

Soyinka in a statement by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje dismissed the trending post as the handiwork of indolent identity thieves whose preoccupation is to deceive the general public with phoney social media posts to gain prominence. He maintained he does not operate or own social media accounts.

The literary luminary reiterated his position on the 2023 elections and the issues surrounding it, noting that he has no business meddling in the struggle for power by political parties in the country.

