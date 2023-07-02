The Nigerian Youth Congress(NYC) has appealed to the All Progressives Congress Senate caucus of the party to select the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, as the Senate Leader.

The congress described Bamidele as a ranking Senator with cognate experience and emotional balancing to hold such a central position to complement the leadership of the Senate President, Senator Goodswill Akpabio.

As part of the ways to usher in a radical development into the economy as promised by the ruling APC, the NYC, warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against appointing as Ministers, those it described as political merchants, whose stock in trade is corrupt enrichment at the expense of the Nigerian nation.

The statement conveying the message was co-signed by NYC’s Vice President, South West, Gbenga Ogunsola, the Southwest Caucus Leader, Tosin Adesuyi, and Secretary, Lagos Chapter, Ibrahim Adeoye.

Other signatories included: the NYC Chairman in Ogun State, Seyifunmi Afolabi, the Chairman of, the Osun State chapter of the group, Olakolupo Akinbode and NYC Chairman, Ekiti State, Temitope Adedara.

Justifying the endorsement of the ranking Senator for the Senate leadership position, the group advocated that an experienced Senator like Bamidele is required to ignite effective leadership in law-making for the advancement of the nation.

The NYC said, “A critical insight into Senator Opeyemi Bamidele’s antecedents showed that he is not only qualified as a ranking lawmaker, having served in both chambers of the National Assembly, but he had garnered experiences as a member of the executive arm of Lagos State and a legal practitioner of towering stature, with local and international exposures.

“Looking at this solid political and career profiles, he is, therefore, the most competent and apposite to lead the Senate Business as the Senate Leader.”

NYC lauded the administration of President Tinubu for renewing the hope of the young Nigerians via the demonstration of capacity, courage and character of genuine leadership by walking the talks in the appointments and steps taken so far.

The statement added, “All the appointments made so far by the president were right and timely coupled with the fact that they were all in compliance with the federal character, particularly the appointments of the Service Chiefs.

“President Tinubu is truly a unifier, with unity of the country as his utmost priority. Similarly, the youth body expressed confidence in the president, given the much reformation he has done in the shortest period of his reign.

“It is so visible for the blind to see and audible for the deaf to hear that Tinubu’s Pro-people decisions so far are pro people and hope to renew. No president has shown the level of preparedness, depth of knowledge about Nigeria and courage to take critical decisions like Asiwaju Tinubu.”

The group, however, urged the president to be careful of appointing into his cabinet those who derail his vision through shady actions that will dent his image and put his government in jeopardy.