Southern Kaduna: Imams, Islamic scholars urge peaceful resolution of crisis

THE Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna has called on Muslims to toe the path of peaceful resolution of the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The council prayed for permanent peace in all parts of Nigeria, particularly in the North.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the secretary-general of the council, Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, said wanton killings of Muslims in Southern Kaduna must stop.

According to him, from the council’s findings, “It is clear that some individuals and groups in Southern Kaduna are good in inciting and propagating violence in the area in order to make cheap popularity and to achieve their political goals.”

He said the position of the council is that the only way peace could be restored in the troubled area is for the perpetrators of “this dastardly act” to be brought to book.

While condemning the recent “killing of 100 Muslims” in Zango Kataf, Arrigasiyyu lamented that the massacre was not reported in the media.

According to him, unless there is a balanced report of the happenings, Nigerians might not understand the situation.

To this end, he called on Christians to seek dialogue with their Muslim counterparts and also urged Muslims to resolve the lingering crisis through non-violent means.

Arrigasiyyu urged the state government to consider the recommendations of the panel it set up to probe the crisis.

“The security agents must be on their feet to protect the lives and property of peace-loving citizens of Nigeria without bias,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…