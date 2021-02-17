South-West PDP crisis: Ladoja to wade into Makinde, Fayose rift

Hope brightens for the resolution of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West zone as a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has agreed to wade into the feud between Governor Seyi Makinde and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

Makinde, who is the only PDP governor and automatic leader of the party in the South-West, has been involved in a bitter row with Fayose over the soul of the party in the zone.

Tribune Online gathered that Ladoja has been contacted over the development and he has agreed to a peace meeting starting with Fayose and his group.

The parley will be held in Ibadan, the state capital, anytime from now, Nigerian Tribune has been told.

An enlarged meeting involving more stakeholders is to follow the meeting between the two former governors.

An impeccable source told Nigerian Tribune that there was a telephone conversation between Ladoja and Fayose lasting about half an hour on the crisis.

Ladoja, it was gathered, asked Fayose during the telephone chat, “Why are you fighting my son [Governor Seyi Makinde].”

The former Ekiti State governor was said to have responded thus, “Baba, I, Ayo Fayose, cannot call myself your [Ladoja’s] leader. It is not possible.”

It was gathered that the first leg of the meeting would have been held on Friday last week, but for the unavailability of Ladoja in Ibadan.

Ogun State chairman of the PDP and chairman of the South-West chairmen, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, confirmed the meeting to Tribune Online.

“I can confirm to you that something of that nature took place. In fact, we would have held the meeting in Ibadan last Friday. But we were told Baba Ladoja was not available. Now that we were told he is back, the meeting will surely hold,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…South-West PDP crisis South-West PDP crisis

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..South-West PDP crisis South-West PDP crisis

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE