South-West PDP congress: Buruji Kashamu’s men clear all positions zoned to Ogun

As the South West PDP Congress came to a close in the early hours of Tuesday, it emerged that associates and loyalists of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu cleared all the four positions zoned to Ogun State.

While Mr Taiwo Shote was returned unopposed as the National Ex-Officio representing Ogun State at the National Executive Committee (NEC), Chief Monsuru Ola Kukoyi (a.k.a Kosigiri) was elected as the Zonal Legal Adviser.

Also, Mr Ogunse Omotoyosi was elected as the Zonal Treasurer and Mr Olugbenga Idowu as Zonal Ex-Officio.

With this development, Kashamu’s associates have shown their unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of the uncommon philanthropist and political strategist.

Since Kashamu died on August 7, 2020, efforts have been made by political gladiators within the PDP and beyond to reduce his political influence by poaching on his associates.

While some have fallen for the bait they were offered, others have stood their grounds, saying they would remain in PDP which, they say, their late leader loved with a passion and gave his all to build for over a decade.

Sources say they are also full of praises for the leader of the party in the South-West zone and Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Chairman of the South West PDP Reconciliation Committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for the uncommon leadership skills that they displayed at critical points.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…