SON plans digitalization of operations

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it will commence the digitalisation of its operations to ensure fast and effective service delivery.

The Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the 2023 strategic leadership retreat with the theme: ‘Improving the Effectiveness and Efficiency of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Through digitalisation’ held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

According to him, the organisation has been making relentless efforts to digitalise its procedures and processes to enable SON to gain world-class prominence over the years.

He disclosed that currently, the majority of the organisation’s activities have been digitalised and many of their programmes are automated and could be accessed electronically.

“Digitalisation is a key driver of standardisation and economic growth in both developed and developing countries across the world.

“Digitalising the public sector operations and services like our organisation enhance rapid industrialisation which in turn would create jobs, reduce poverty and insecurity in our country.

“I have set up a modernisation committee comprising representative of relevant departments which I personally chair to drive our ICT roadmap.

“We are in the process of engaging the services of Webb Fountain, an ICT Consultant to critically review our infrastructure with a view to addressing them base on the recommendation of the committee”, he explained.

The DG, however, stated that the retreat also intended to build synergy amongst management staff, developing roadmap to address challenges of digitalisating the entire organisation, among others.

ALSO READ: Am yet to see new naira notes – Ortom appeals for extension





Speaking, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Abdullahi commended SON in making the right move to digitalise the organisation to cutdown clumsiness during operations.

Abdullahi, represented by Dr. Aristotle Onumo, Acting Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, NITDA lamented that resistance to change to digital ways and inadequate critical infrastructure like high-speed internet broadband were some of the setbacks of digitalisation in the country.

He expressed optimism that when the country fully commence digital transformation, the move will add an unexpected US$ 100 trillion to the world economy by 2025.