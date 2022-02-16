SON announces standardisation competition for African undergraduates, postgraduates students

Standards Organisation of Nigerian (SON) has announced the commencement of the 2022 African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) annual essay competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Office of the Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, the theme of this year’s essay competition from ARSO is “The role of Standardisation in promoting African Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industries to Attain Self-Reliance and Resilience in Combating COVID-19 and Future Pandemics.”

The statement invites applications from qualified Students under the age of thirty-five (35) to submit their essays not later than 23rd February 2022, stressing that all rules and conditions guiding the competition have been published on the SON website.

Mallam Salim disclosed that three (3) National Winners are expected to emerge from the competition in Nigeria while the first five (5) essays would be submitted to the ARSO Secretariat in Nairobi, Kenya for the Continental Competition.

The SON Chief Executive urged all Nigerian Students in Tertiary institutions in the country to take part in the competition as part of avenues to familiarise themselves with issues of standardisation and quality assurance.

He disclosed that the competition is being administered by an inter-ministerial committee to promote objectivity and transparency in the process.

