22 people kidnapped, four injured in fresh bandits attack in Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of Wednesday launched an attack at Idon village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that during the attack, 22 people were abducted while four others sustained injuries.

A source who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that the bandits stormed the village around 12:30 a.m.a and started shooting sporadically.

“We don’t know how they came but we just heared them shooting, breaking doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning,” the source said.

A Supervisory Councillor of Administration Finance and Health in Kajuru Local Government, Bala Jonathan, gave the names of the abducted and injured as Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph, Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu and Mirabel Aminu.

Others were Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon, Christian Philemon, Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel.

The names of the four injured persons were given as David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State Police Command and State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make official statements.