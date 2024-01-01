Anambra State governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has welcomed two babies delivered in the morning of the New Year in two Anambra hospitals.

The two newborns, both girls, were born, respectively, at Nibo Community Hospital and Primary Health Care Centre, Nise.

While the former was born at 7:45 a.m. this morning and weighed 3 kg, the latter was born at 4:55 a.m. on the same day and also weighed 3 kg.

The mother of the first baby, Mrs Chibogwu Nwosisi, is from Ogboza, Onitsha, while that of the second child, Rita Nnaji, is from Ehamufu, Enugu State.

Antenatal care and delivery of both babies were carried out free of charge, courtesy of the ongoing free antenatal care and delivery services in Anambra State.

Congratulating both mothers, Mrs Soludo commended them for trusting and accessing free government services, assuring that the state government is intentional in achieving the best in its primary health care delivery.

She also urged them to immediately go into exclusive breastfeeding, feed the babies healthy diets, and take advantage of different free vaccination programmes offered by the state government.

The governor’s wife also used the opportunity to appeal to other women living in the state to always access free antenatal and delivery services.

