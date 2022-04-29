Soludo sacks 30 markets’ leaders in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, of Anambra State, has sacked caretaker committees of 30 markets in the state appointed by his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Tribune Online gathered that Soludo would constitute new ones to replace two other market leaderships with flawed elections.

A statement in that respect at the weekend by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, read in part,” In line with Mr Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision and directives, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rolled out policies to reform and modernize markets and make shopping pleasurable so that Anambra State will regain its place as the number one place in trade and commerce.

“The government intends to strengthen the markets’ leaderships to involve progressive governance so that the unions can become effective partners in the modernization of the markets.

“Consequently, with these interim measures, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anambra State, through the office of the commissioner has rolled out the following policies for immediate implementation.

The immediate dissolution of caretaker committees in some markets across Anambra State. The list of the markets affected is as follows:





1 ONITSHA MAIN MARKET

2 G.B.O MARKET

3 BRIDGE HEAD MARKET (OGBO OGWU)

4 OCHANJA CENTRAL MARKET

5 NWUGO MARKET (BEER MARKET)

6 PROGRESS MARKET

7 MILLENIUM MARKET

8 OCHANJA AREA MARKET

9 SOKOTO ROAD MAIN MARKET, ONITSHA

10 NASPA NNEWI

11 ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS DEALERS MARKET NNEWI

12 PLANT PARTS MARKET NNEWI

13 AGBA EDO UNITED (F-LINE MARKET, NNEWI)

14 OFUOBI TRADERS ASSOCIATION, NNEWI

15 OGBOFERE MARKET

16 OGBARU PLASTIC MARKET

17 SHOE MANUFACTURING MARKET, OGBARU

18 IRON DEALERS MARKET, ONITSHA

19 ABADA INTERNATIONAL MARKET

20 OKORO ICHIDA MARKET

21 GENERAL MOTORS SPARE PARTS OKPOKO, OGBARU

22 BICYCLE SPARE PARTS, OGBUNIKE

23 NKPOR MAIN MARKET

24 GRAIN SEED MARKET OBOSI

25 SYNTHETIC FABRICS OGIDI

26 BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET, OGBUNIKE

27 STOCKFISH INTERNATIONAL, OBOSI

28 NEW MOTOR SPARE PARTS DEALERS ASSOCIATION, OBOSI

29 ODERA MARKET

30 OYE UGA MARKET.

