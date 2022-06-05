Soludo flags off mass planting of trees to curb erosion menace in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Sunday, said his administration has flagged off mass planting of trees across the 181 communities in the state.

He said the tree planting, will serve as a major measure to prevent further destruction of communities by erosion menace.

Soludo, represented by the State Head of Service (HOS), Mrs Okwy Theodora Igwegbe, flagged off the exercise at Prof Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre Awka, during the 2022 World Environment Day, celebration, with the Theme; “ONLY ONE EARTH.”

Speaking further on her remarks, Igwegbe, said every Anambarians must plant at least ten trees annually.

She warned against bush burning, barging of wastes, reckless/uncontrolled excavation, deforestation and the habit of building, saying, offenders will be sanctioned or imprisoned.

She urged citizens to report quickly, any active erosion before it becomes serious issue.





It is in the light of the above that the State Environment Commissioner, Engr Felix Odumegwu, urged Ndi Anambra to eschew any form of deforestation and embrace afforestation in order to restore the ecosystem.

The Commissioner noted that to sustain the environment one must key into the state government’s initiative hence promoting healthy environmental activities in Anambra State.

According to him, the tree planting programme under his watch is tagged; “Operation One House Two Trees.”

He said that the theme of this year’s Day ‘Only One Earth”, aimed to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystem in Anambra and to raise awareness of the urgent need to safeguard natural habitats.

He noted that the greatest problem of the environment is erosion and soil degradation calling on all to desist from activities that would shrink the last mast.

He charged the traditional rulers, market leaders and youth leaders to assist the government in the fight against the menace by quickly reporting any active erosion site in their various areas for prompt actions.

He also announced that the state is currently having over 1,000 erosion sites.

While commending Governor Soludo, on its numerous policies which are ecofriendly, also charged indigenes and non-indigenes to be more pragmatic with issues affecting their immediate environment.

In a paper presentation the Senior Lecturer, Department of Environmental Health Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma Obiano, who spoke on the topic; Only One Earth, Only One Anambra: The Imperative of Rational Innovation Strategies for Sustainable Environmental Management in Anambra State, said as a result of the erosion menace, land has becoming scarce and expensive in the state.

He noted that about 70 per cent communities in the state are currently been affected by the menace.

He urged the governor to appoint Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants on Environment, a Special Environmental Resource Protection Law, a Joint Action Committee on Environment (JACE) and more Environmental Health Officers, to help achieve the target of the programme.

Obiano urged the media also to disseminate information about the environment in the possible and easiest way for better understanding by the masses.

Tribune Online gathered that World Environment Day is commemorated on June 5, every year.

