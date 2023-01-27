Soludo charges corps members over neutrality in 2023 elections in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has cautioned corps members deployed to the state by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), who may participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to remain apolitical and neutral in their involvement.

The governor gave the advice on Friday while declaring open the 2023 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course held at the NYSC Orientation Camp Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

While addressing the corps members, Soludo, who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa urged them to be neutral, apolitical and patriotic by not compromising in doing the right thing during the election voting proper.

He also appealed to politicians in the state to protect the corps members and put them before their interests.

“Stay straightforward on issues, build bridges, and build relationships. You’re going to benefit from it later. It is one of the assets you’ll gather here in Anambra State and it’s going to help you in the future.

“I heartily congratulate you for your successes in your final examinations and also welcome you to the state. I enjoin you to participate actively in all camp activities as they have been packaged to prepare you for leadership roles, so utilize every opportunity offered here to better your future.

“Your predecessors will confirm to you that Anambra State is one of the NYSC-friendly states and we have maintained that standard over the years. It is pertinent to state here that arrangements are in place to ensure that corps members benefit from the “One man, two skills” programme organised by the state government under the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy headed by Commissioner Patrick Agha-Mba. Avail yourselves of great opportunities here in Anambra State and feel at home. The State Government functionaries will be visiting you at intervals and also be in touch with the camp management to ascertain your level of integration into the camp activities.

”I admonish you to accept your postings at the end of the camp to various places of primary assignments in good faith because you will be posted according to discipline and based on vacancies, Soludo concluded.

Speaking earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, expressed satisfaction among corps members toward the general orientation courses, noting that they have been involved in camp administration.

According to her, ”as of the close of registration midnight this morning we have registered a total of 1300 Prospective Corps Members, comprising of 601 Males and 699 Females who are formed up for this Swearing-In Ceremony.”





She noted that since their arrival in Anambra State, this set of young patriots (corps members), have exhibited a high level of discipline, understanding and have been helpful in the day-to-day running of the camp by joining various committees, e.g. kitchen, sanitation, OBS, Lectures, to mention but a few.

While commending the Acting Director-General of the Scheme, Mrs Christy Uba, the Coordinator, stated that all camp officials and collaborating bodies were performing their duties well and that all activities were progressing smoothly under her wash in Anambra State.

At this juncture, I wish to heartily congratulate the Prospective Corps Members for successfully completing their tertiary education which qualifies them for the call-up into National Service, Iruma added.

Tribune Online gathered that the Oath-taking ceremony was performed by the Honourable Chief Judge of the state represented in the occasion by Hon. Justice Ngozi Oyeka and the members of Federal and State Establishments and Agencies.

