‘Black market purchased judgment’, CUPP condemns sack of Adeleke by tribunal

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has rejected the judgement of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal which sacked the incumbent Governor Jackson Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a “black market purchased judgment.”

CUPP said this in its swift reaction in a statement issued by its Co-National Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, declaring that it was not perturbed as, according to it, justice will eventually be done on this case.

The group noted that the fact that the Tribunal judgement was a split decision says a lot about its lack of merit, pointing out that it considered it the same way fuel scarcity was biting hard across the country and motorists had to resort to the black market to buy fuel.

CUPP, while expressing confidence that the judgement would eventually be overturned by higher courts in the country, said “the mandate willfully given by the Osun State people to Governor Adeleke remains intact and any attempt to steal it will fail woefully.”

The text of the statement read: “We are not perturbed because justice will eventually be done on this case. The same way that fuel scarcity is biting hard across the country and motorists have to resort to the black market to buy fuel is the same way that we consider this judgment as a black market purchased judgment that we are confident will eventually be overturned by higher Courts.

“It is a temporary attempt to rob the Osun State people of their sovereign will and the judicial processes through its remedial mechanism. The higher Courts will do real justice to correct this anomalous injustice in the name of judgment.

“That it was a split decision judgment says a lot about its lack of merit. The mandate willfully given by the Osun State people to Governor Adeleke remains intact and any attempt to steal it will fail woefully.”

