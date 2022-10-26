Soludo cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others in Anambra

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has cancelled all taxes imposed on wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers and some other blue-collar job holders in the State.

Soludo made the announcement while addressing residents of the state at the second phase of the open bidding for revenue concessions at the Government House Awka, on Wednesday.

According to Soludo, “Wheelbarrow pushers must not pay any fee in the state, the vulcanizers operating along the road should also cease paying any fee to anyone. Hawkers shouldn’t pay any fees. These poor people should stop being harassed.

“This message is for the Market unions. If they are found with any evidence, that union will be dissolved with immediate effect. We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment.

“We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment.

“This is part of the revolution ongoing in the state. In this way, we have greater value for money,” Soludo stated.

