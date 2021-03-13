Sokoto varsity convocation: First class graduates to get full Masters, PhD scholarships — Tambuwal

The 36 newly awarded first class graduates from Sokoto State University has been assured of getting a full scholarship for their Masters and Doctorate degrees.

The visitor to the school and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this while delivering his convocation speech at the convocation ground on Saturday.

The governor also in his response to the demand of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, announced the renaming of the institution’s Senate building after the late pioneer Chancellor of the school, Umar Ali Shinkafi.

He also announced that the newly constructed Library complex of the school will be named after the second Chancellor of the school, late Barrister Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, who until his death was the second Chancellor of the institution after late Shinkafi.

Earlier in his address while delivering his acceptance speech as the new Chancellor of the school, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, assure the visitor and management of the school his commitment to building an institution not just for knowledge acquisition, but also expanding knowledge to its utmost frontiers.

“I want our University council to critically evaluate our admission policies, re-engineer our courses and equip our learning environment, pay greater attention to attitudinal development of staff and students,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first lady of Kebbi State, Hajia Zainab Bagudu Shinkafi, who spoke on behalf of Shinkafi family announced the donation of sum of five million naira as endowment fund to the faculty of Arabic and Islamic studies of the school.

She also announced the donation of 250,000 naira cash to the best graduating student, Arabic, Islamic and political science.

She further disclosed that to encourage girl child education, another sum of 250,000 naira cash is also set aside for best female graduating students Islamic and social studies departments each.

Also speaking, the managing director of BUA cement, Sokoto, Engineer Yusuf Binji, who represents the Chairman of BUA group of companies, Dr Abdulsamad Rabi’u, also promise to assist the school with the building of the faculty of ICT, which he said will help the school to achieve its potentials.

