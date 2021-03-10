Sokoto NLC protests over minimum wage

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State have joined their counterparts across the nation to protest against the removal of the National Minimum wage from the Exclusive Legislative List.

The labour movement converges at its state secretariat from where they matched to the state house of assembly in protest, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the state assembly, the NLC chairman, Comrade Aminu Umar, says the labour movement in Sokoto will resist any attempt by anybody or group of persons working against the interest of labour in Nigeria

He said an attempt to perpetually enslaved the Nigeria workers is insensitive which he said are those behind the private bill at the national assembly that seeks to temper with the national minimum wage bill.

According to him, the Nigeria workers have given their beat in ensuring the progress and development of Nigeria and nobody should repay their hardworking with such insensitive action.

In his remarks, while receiving the protesting workers on behalf of the Speaker, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state house of assembly, Hon Bello Isa Ambarura says the assembly will deliberate on the grievances of the workers and ensure the right thing is done.

He assured that the state assembly will protect the interest of the workers and will not be a party to whatever action that will jeopardise their interest.

He said Sokoto State have been fortunate and lucky to have governors that prioritised workers welfare and the present administration is doing its best in this direction.

Recalled that a member representing Sabon Gati in Kaduna has sponsored a private bill at the National Assembly seeking the removal of the national minimum wage negotiation from the Exclusive legislative list and return it to the concurrent legislative list.

