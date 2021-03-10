Fertiliser producers sign second agreement with OCP Morocco to boost agriculture

The Fertiliser Producers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has signed the second phase of the agreement with Morocco’s state-owned phosphate and fertiliser group, OCP.

A statement issued, on Tuesday, in Abuja by FEPSAN President, Mr Thomas Etuh, noted that the agreement would sustain the gains achieved in agricultural productivity.

Etuh said that the agreement was signed by Gov Muhammed Abubakar of Jigawa who is the Chairman, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), and Mr Mustafa Terrab, Chairman of OCP.

He said the agreement was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

Etuh further said the agreement, which took the existing one signed in Dec 2016 a step higher, would deepen the cooperation between the two organisations in technical support for blending operations.

“The agreement aims to enhance earlier arrangement that has enabled Nigerian farmers to access high-quality fertiliser at affordable prices.

“It will also improve the agriculture industry by increasing the volume of the raw material supplied to Nigerian blenders under the aegis of FEPSAN.

“This new agreement will further include the provision of technical support by the OCP to the Nigerian fertiliser producers, especially given the expected increased appetite of the market for locally blended NPK fertilisers.

“Unlike the initial agreement signed in 2016 and structured for a three-year life span, the new agreement shall be on a continuous basis.

“The first phase of the agreement was signed during King Mohammed VI’s visit to Nigeria and was pivotal to the commencement of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative that started with eight blending plants in 2016.

“Today, that number has increased to 42 accredited plants in different parts of the country,” Etuh noted.

He said that the first phase of the agreement strengthened the private sector to stand on its own during the first three-year period and would now give way to a new private sector-led initiative.

He commended President Buhari for his initiative to revive moribund fertiliser blending plants, and also commended OCP Morocco for its support to Nigeria’s agricultural policy initiatives.

According to Etuh, the new agreement highlights the importance of cooperation among African countries towards the growth and development of the continent.

He expressed optimism that the new agreement would enable Nigerian blenders of NPK fertilizer to have access to an improved supply of di-ammonium sulphate chemicals, critical for NPK fertiliser production.

The FEPSAN President emphasised that with new blenders coming on stream, the country would be on the path of an improved fertiliser market.

