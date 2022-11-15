Sokoto govt to recruit 1,000 graduates

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has directed the state civil service to recruit 1,000 graduates in order to address the dearth of qualified manpower in the state.

This is as the governor on Monday swore in twenty newly appointed permanent secretaries to boost service delivery to the people of the state.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday

According to the statement, while addressing the new appointees at the council chamber of the government house, Sokoto, Tambuwal instructed the Head of Service to collaborate with the state Teachers Service Board and the ministry for basic education on how to mainstream teachers into the state civil service.

He said 60% of those to be employed would be teachers while the remaining 40% would be absolved into the administration pool of the civil service.

Recall that last month the governor had ordered the establishment of a public service institute in order to improve the capacity of the bureaucracy in the state.

Reiterating that the recruitment of more civil servants is informed by the need to inject more staff into the system and provide employment to the youths and inject new blood into the system, he commended the new permanent secretaries for their services, hard work and patriotism to the state.

The governor, however, appealed to them to sustain the hard work and commitment they are known for and called on the Head of Service to organize a retreat for them.

